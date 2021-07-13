Taylor, Marilyn De'Vern

BARABOO - Marilyn De'Vern Taylor, age 89, passed away peacefully with family at her side on July 13, 2021, at Meadow Lane Assisted Living in Baraboo.
Marilyn was born at St. Mary's Ringling Hospital in Baraboo on Jan. 23, 1932, to parents Arthur and Hazel Crary. She attended several grade schools in the Baraboo area before graduating from Baraboo High School in the class of 1951. On June 6, 1953, Marilyn married her high school sweetheart, Donald C. Taylor, at the Advent Christian Church in Baraboo. Two children quickly followed as Marilyn spent her early years of marriage working as a traditional housewife.
A great adventure occurred in 1961 when husband Don's National Guard unit was called into active military duty at Fort Lewis, Wash., during the Cold War. The entire family moved to Tacoma, Wash., for one year where they enjoyed exploring Mount Rainier and the great northwest. Upon returning to Baraboo, Marilyn had a successful career in banking which lasted for over 30 years. She was a charter member of the American Business Women's Association – Baraboo Chapter. She was also a lifelong member of New Life Community Advent Christian Church, serving in numerous capacities.
Marilyn will be warmly remembered for her unconditional love of young children. She faithfully taught Sunday school to pre-school children for approximately 65 years. "GG" will be greatly missed by many young children, including her adoring great-grandchildren.
Marilyn is survived by her son, David (Charlotte) Taylor of Baraboo; her daughter, Debra (William) DeGidio of Garfield, Minn.; and grandchildren, Kimberly (Brandon) Wegner, Jonathan (Jill) Taylor, Anthony DeGidio, Nicholas (Nicole) DeGidio, Nina (Mark) Haarer, and William (Amanda) DeGidio Jr. She is further survived by 10 great-grandchildren; her brother, Robert (Carol Jeffers) Crary; her brother, Richard (Karla) Crary; and many other cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Donald, in 1987; grandson, Donny DeGidio; brother-in-law, Duane Taylor; and sister-in-law, Elaine Radel.
A celebration of life service will begin at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 22 at NEW LIFE COMMUNITY CHURCH, 1919 Elizabeth Street in Baraboo, with Pastor Jesse Stevens officiating. A visitation will be held at the church prior to the service and will begin at 10 a.m. Burial will follow the service at Walnut Hill Cemetery, Baraboo. Memorials in Marilyn's name may be made to New Life Community Church. The Redlin Funeral Home is assisting the family.
The family would like to thank the wonderful caregivers of St. Clare Meadows, Meadow Lane Assisted Living, St. Clare Hospital, and SSM Health Hospice for their compassionate care of Marilyn during her final months. A special thank you to Dr. Mathers and Dr. Carpio for their skillful care of our loved one.
"For I am convinced that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor things present, nor things to come, nor powers, nor height, nor depth, nor any other created thing, shall be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord." (Romans 8:38-39)
