Taylor, Marilyn De'Vern

Marilyn is survived by her son, David (Charlotte) Taylor of Baraboo; her daughter, Debra (William) DeGidio of Garfield, Minn.; and grandchildren, Kimberly (Brandon) Wegner, Jonathan (Jill) Taylor, Anthony DeGidio, Nicholas (Nicole) DeGidio, Nina (Mark) Haarer, and William (Amanda) DeGidio Jr. She is further survived by 10 great-grandchildren; her brother, Robert (Carol Jeffers) Crary; her brother, Richard (Karla) Crary; and many other cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Donald, in 1987; grandson, Donny DeGidio; brother-in-law, Duane Taylor; and sister-in-law, Elaine Radel.

A celebration of life service will begin at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 22 at NEW LIFE COMMUNITY CHURCH, 1919 Elizabeth Street in Baraboo, with Pastor Jesse Stevens officiating. A visitation will be held at the church prior to the service and will begin at 10 a.m. Burial will follow the service at Walnut Hill Cemetery, Baraboo. Memorials in Marilyn's name may be made to New Life Community Church. The Redlin Funeral Home is assisting the family.

The family would like to thank the wonderful caregivers of St. Clare Meadows, Meadow Lane Assisted Living, St. Clare Hospital, and SSM Health Hospice for their compassionate care of Marilyn during her final months. A special thank you to Dr. Mathers and Dr. Carpio for their skillful care of our loved one.

"For I am convinced that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor things present, nor things to come, nor powers, nor height, nor depth, nor any other created thing, shall be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord." (Romans 8:38-39)