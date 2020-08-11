Teeter, Alice Izelle (Wilson)

Alice was born in Poynette on Oct. 4, 1928, the daughter of Valere and Almeda (Woodward) Wilson. She attended rural schools in Lowville and Edgehill, and graduated from Poynette high School. Alice married Fred Kay Teeter on June 28, 1947 in a lawn wedding at her parent's home. Kay and Alice loved traveling around the states and also made a trip to Ireland with good friends. They enjoyed many different adventures in business with owning the liquor store in Poynette and a saw sharpening business to mention a few. They enjoyed getting together with friends and family, and arguing, as anyone who knew them would agree. There are many great stories of Kay and Alice's arguments and we will remember them fondly. We firmly believe that the storms that rolled through on Saturday and Sunday were Kay and Alice getting reacquainted and Grandpa asking what took her so long.