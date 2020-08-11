Teeter, Alice Izelle (Wilson)

POYNETTE – Alice Izelle (Wilson) Teeter passed away on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020 at age 91.
Alice was born in Poynette on Oct. 4, 1928, the daughter of Valere and Almeda (Woodward) Wilson. She attended rural schools in Lowville and Edgehill, and graduated from Poynette high School. Alice married Fred Kay Teeter on June 28, 1947 in a lawn wedding at her parent's home. Kay and Alice loved traveling around the states and also made a trip to Ireland with good friends. They enjoyed many different adventures in business with owning the liquor store in Poynette and a saw sharpening business to mention a few. They enjoyed getting together with friends and family, and arguing, as anyone who knew them would agree. There are many great stories of Kay and Alice's arguments and we will remember them fondly. We firmly believe that the storms that rolled through on Saturday and Sunday were Kay and Alice getting reacquainted and Grandpa asking what took her so long.
Alice is survived by her grandchildren, Tracy Flanagan, Tricia (Jeff) Teeter, Travis Teeter, Jennifer (Brian) Derr, Beth (Troy) Sauer, Emily (Ted) Babilius and Kari Schaper; six great-grandchildren, Roderick (Carolyn) Babilius, Bridget and Jordan (Neve) Derr, Maddy and Jack Sauer, and Kellan Peil; three sisters-in-law, Ag Ladwig, Denise Durney and Alfie Wilson; her good friends, Dave and Cynthia Rowe, who have been there for her, especially after Kay's passing. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Kay, both children, Allison and Michael, her brother, Bill, daughter-in-law, Jenny, brothers and sister-in-law, Bob and Priscilla Teeter and Delano Ladwig, and many other dear friends and family.
There will be a celebration of life lunch for Alice on her birthday, Oct. 4, 2020 at her granddaughter Beth's home at noon to get together and share stories and memories that we have of her. There was nothing Alice enjoyed more than visiting with friends and family, and possibly a spirited debate.
Her family would like to thank the Columbus Nursing Home for her care in the last four years. You are truly the unsung heroes of people's lives.
The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Poynette (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.
