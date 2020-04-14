× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Tegan Strook, 24, of Brandon, passed away April 9, 2020, as a result of an automobile accident.

Tegan was born May 27, 1995, the daughter of Todd Strook and Lisa Higgins. Tegan graduated from Laconia High School in 2013. She was an avid figure skater, graduated from the Waupun Community Center, and was on the Waupun synchronized figure skating team. Tegan was also part of the Laconia band and state dance team. Tegan worked at Anchor Communities in Brandon. She loved fishing and spending time with her mom. Tegan enjoyed hiking and being on her phone.

Tegan is survived by her mother, Lisa Higgins; her father, Todd (Cindy) Strook; four siblings, Tiffany (Nick) Krull, Justin (Jacqueline) Strook, Joette (Jason) Behm, and Grant Strook; maternal grandmother, Donna Brown; paternal grandmother, Charlene Strook; aunts, Rachel and Phyllis Higgins; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Tegan was preceded in death by her boyfriend; a brother, Jeremy Strook; maternal grandfather, Timothy Higgins; and paternal grandfather, Darold Strook.

A pending memorial service will be held May 30, 2020 at Marty Strook’s residence W9996 Cty Rd. TC Ladoga, Wis.

WERNER-HARMSEN FUNERAL HOME of Waupun and staff are serving the family.