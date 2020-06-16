Tegge, Patricia

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PORTAGE - Patricia Tegge, age 41, of Portage, Wis., passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020, at UW Hospital in Madison, Wis.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service was held Saturday, June 13, 2020, at 11 a.m. at BOWMAN PARK, 700 Broadway St., Wisconsin Dells, with the Rev. Steven Keller officiating. A Celebration of Life Gathering began at 10 a.m. and continued into the afternoon.

Patricia was born Nov. 23, 1978, in Fort Walton Beach, Fla., the daughter of Bradley and Debra (Head) Tegge. She grew up in Reedsburg, Wis., and attended Webb High School. She had worked at many restaurants in the Dells area. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, traveling via over the road trucking with her fiancé, Kevin, and loved her four legged friends, Cookie, Coco and Mr. Jingles.

Patricia is survived by her fiancé, Kevin LeCrone; mother, Debra Craddock; daughter, Jasmine Tegge; sons, Breydan and Dylan Tegge; stepmother, Victoria Tegge; sister, Danielle Compton; stepbrother, Nick Balboa; and aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her father, Bradley.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the family would be appreciated.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.

(608) 253-7884