Teletzke, Anne Renard

FOND DU LAC—God sent His angels to take Anne Renard “Cookie” (Cook) Teletzke, 84, of Fond du Lac, home to her eternal life in Heaven, on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Mom passed away as a result of complications from a stroke. She died at her home peacefully, surrounded by her children, grandchildren and her “little girl” dog, Millie.
She was born on March 27, 1936, in Beaver Dam, the daughter of Dean Charles Sr. and Marie Anna Ziegler Cook. She attended Wilson School, St. Peter’s Grade School and Wayland Academy, all in Beaver Dam, and St. Norbert College, DePere, and Edgewood College in Madison. On April 10, 1958, she married Douglas L. Teletzke, Sr., at St. Patrick’s Church in Beaver Dam.
Anne worked at American National Bank in Beaver Dam for two years before spending time raising her family. In 1985, she worked in the Fond du Lac office of Milwaukee Journal Sentinel before moving to Glendale to work at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Corporate office, retiring in 1995.
In doing for others, Anne found her purpose in life. Her family, children, grandchildren, friends and relatives were her passion. She always had a mile long daily “to do” list and at all times the list was mostly about “doing for others” rather than for herself. Another passion of Anne’s was cooking, baking and canning. She was very accomplished in these areas. Just like her maiden name...she was born “a cook!” Anne grew up in the kitchen of her family home alongside her mother and grandmother. They made everything from scratch. Anne carried this tradition and talent with her to her own family. Among her favorite creations were her Christmas hand-beaten fudge, homemade caramels, chocolate spritz, Chex mix, variety of pickles, salsa, spaghetti sauce, applesauce, coleslaw, potato salad, German muerbeteig pie, plus her elaborate home cooked full meals that everyone enjoyed. Mom loved giving her homemade creations away to family and friends to enjoy. “Home for the Holiday’s” was not just a cliché saying with Anne. She took this to heart. Under her orchestrations, there was not a single holiday family celebration missed. All the children and grandchildren gathered around Anne’s dining table to enjoy one of her signature home cooked holiday meals. We all will miss those times.
Anne had a very special way of accepting every individual, just as they were. Never asking more of them than they already were. She genuinely showed respect to every person. She also had a great sense of humor and could always laugh with others. Even in the most trying of times, Anne could find a “silver lining” and turn hard times into “golden moments.” That’s just how she was. She also had a fascination with, and an amazing appreciation for, nature and the animal kingdom. She often spoke of the miracles that occurred in nature.
She is survived by her children, Julie (Tim) Brown, Doug Telezke, Mark Teletzke, all of Fond du Lac, and Mike Teletzke of Waupun; her grandchildren, Michael Dean, Jr., of Fond du Lac, Corbin Cook of Sun Prairie and Elizabeth “Lizzi” Renard of Fond du Lac.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her former husband, Douglas Teletzke, Sr.; her brothers, Louis “Louie” (Helen) Cook, of Brookfield, Wis., and Dean (Ruth) Charles Cook, Jr., (“Chuck” – “Charlie Brown”) of Beaver Dam, Wis.; and her sisters, Mary (John) McCallum, of Vacaville, Calif., and Martha (Richard) Jacobs Beaver Dam, Wis.
Anne wishes to thank these people: her son, Doug, who willingly moved in with Anne for the past 14 months so she could remain at home and enjoy her independent living with his assistance; her nieces: Lois Cook, for the times spent traveling and daily visits and phone calls. They both agreed they were each other’s “angels on earth”; Mary “Meme” Martha Jacobs, for all the fun visits; and Jan (Andy) Cook, for all the good times meeting for dinner and dog visits. Her nephew, Dean “Deanie” (Sue) Cook, for all the fun parties and fish fry’s at Fox Lake. Her nephew/godson, Paul Jacobs, for all the phone and text conversations and in person visits. Her niece/goddaughter, Connie McCallum, for the nice phone conversations. Her best friend, Jan Dorn, for all the fun trips up to northern Wisconsin, shopping trips, phone calls and countless hours spent talking over coffee or a lunch. Her friends, Shari Powers, for her care and love and the annual Mother’s Day bouquet of flowers; and Doug Kindschuh, for his master gardener skills and knowledge. Neighbors, Pat and Dorothy, for all the attention and care given. Her beloved dog, Millie “Mildred,” who laid at her feet, followed her from room to room and slept at her side, faithfully watching over her. Agnesian Healthcare Nurses: Emergency (Lucas) and 5 West (Rachael, Cara and Courtney) and Hospice Hope: Heather and Blanca, all for their compassionate care during mom’s final week. Dr. Michael Sergi for his years of dedicated healthcare services.
According to Anne’s wishes and due to Covid-19, there is no public service. Cremation has taken place. Inurnment will be at St. Charles Cemetery, Fond du Lac.
In lieu of flowers, please send condolences/memorials to Teletzke, 844 4th St., Unit 6, Fond du Lac, WI 54935. The family will make a donation in Anne’s name to her favorite charity, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
It is with heavy hearts that we say good-bye for now to our mother and grandmother, but our hearts are made somewhat lighter by the realization that someday each of us will meet with Mom again in Heaven for our own eternal life.
Mom leaves behind a legacy of pure love. An endless trail of kindness, support, loyalty, inspiration, guidance, humor, honor and grace. She led us by and through her fine example. She truly was a remarkable woman, mother, and grandmother. She will forever be our guiding light on Earth. Bless her soul. We will miss you, mom/grandma!
Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkifuneralchapel.com.
(920) 921-4420
(920) 921-4420
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)