Teletzke, Anne Renard

Anne had a very special way of accepting every individual, just as they were. Never asking more of them than they already were. She genuinely showed respect to every person. She also had a great sense of humor and could always laugh with others. Even in the most trying of times, Anne could find a “silver lining” and turn hard times into “golden moments.” That’s just how she was. She also had a fascination with, and an amazing appreciation for, nature and the animal kingdom. She often spoke of the miracles that occurred in nature.

Anne wishes to thank these people: her son, Doug, who willingly moved in with Anne for the past 14 months so she could remain at home and enjoy her independent living with his assistance; her nieces: Lois Cook, for the times spent traveling and daily visits and phone calls. They both agreed they were each other’s “angels on earth”; Mary “Meme” Martha Jacobs, for all the fun visits; and Jan (Andy) Cook, for all the good times meeting for dinner and dog visits. Her nephew, Dean “Deanie” (Sue) Cook, for all the fun parties and fish fry’s at Fox Lake. Her nephew/godson, Paul Jacobs, for all the phone and text conversations and in person visits. Her niece/goddaughter, Connie McCallum, for the nice phone conversations. Her best friend, Jan Dorn, for all the fun trips up to northern Wisconsin, shopping trips, phone calls and countless hours spent talking over coffee or a lunch. Her friends, Shari Powers, for her care and love and the annual Mother’s Day bouquet of flowers; and Doug Kindschuh, for his master gardener skills and knowledge. Neighbors, Pat and Dorothy, for all the attention and care given. Her beloved dog, Millie “Mildred,” who laid at her feet, followed her from room to room and slept at her side, faithfully watching over her. Agnesian Healthcare Nurses: Emergency (Lucas) and 5 West (Rachael, Cara and Courtney) and Hospice Hope: Heather and Blanca, all for their compassionate care during mom’s final week. Dr. Michael Sergi for his years of dedicated healthcare services.