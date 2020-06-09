Telvick, Marvin

BARABOO - Marvin Telvick, of Baraboo, devoted husband of Betty; father of three, Ronald, Ronda (Kevin Vodak), Roger (Rebecca); grandfather of four, Max, Kati (Will Saez), Alesha, Nathan; great-grandfather of four, Tucker, Titan, Naszier, and Marax; brother of two, Richard and Sonija Straavaldsen; uncle and great-uncle of many, and friend to all, passed away peacefully Sunday, June 7, 2020, at the age of 87. He was preceded in death by his father, Oscar (43), and his mother, Astrid (73).

Marvin was born in Edgerton, Wis., Jan. 7, 1933, to parents who had immigrated from Norway. He started grade school without knowing English. He lost his father at a young age and had to become the "man of the house." After graduation from Madison East High School in 1951, Marv served in the U.S. Marines during the Korean War. Marvin met Betty Walrath at a roller rink where they became roller skating dance partners. They were married on June 16, 1956. He worked at Oscar Mayer as a forktruck mechanic and opened up a business as a gunsmith. By owning his airplane and flying much, he located a piece of land in Pardeeville. He begged and prodded his "city slicker" wife to move to the country. They did so and named the land "Hickory Springs," built their home, and began farming. He built a barn and named it the Pavillion, which held family reunions for 25 years. The Vagsolaget welcomed all with ancestry from the island of Vagsoy in Norway and remains a cherished memory for all.