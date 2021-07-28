Tenpas, Arlen Bruce

Arlen was born on Dec. 15, 1941, in Fond du Lac, Wis. He is the son of Willard and Doris (Rens) Tenpas and the brother of Ronald Tenpas. He is survived by his wife, Jean (Navis) Tenpas; sons, Dean (Candace) of Colorado Springs, Colo., Brad (Alison) of Johnston, Iowa, Eric (Candy) of Sun Prairie, Wis., and Zach of Waupun, Wis.; daughters, Melissa of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Kierra (Chris) Braaksma of Waupun, Wis.; grandchildren, Hunter, Kenzie, Summer, Fisher, and Colton Tenpas, Aleah and Jensyn Tenpas, Will and Meg Tenpas, and Taylor, Noah, Gracie, Carson, and Anna Braaksma; his brother, Ron Tenpas of Naples, Fla.; niece, Mitzi Tenpas Wiborg of Hobe Sound, Fla.; and sister-in-law, Pat Tenpas of Oshkosh, Wis.

Arlen grew up on a farm just outside of Alto, Wis. He worked alongside his father and brother on the farm and with his grandfather, Matt Rens, who was known as The Hemp King of America for growing hemp to make rope, a strategic war crop that contributed significantly to the U.S. Navy's war effort in World War II. Arlen graduated from Waupun High School in 1959 and from Hope College in 1963. He has faithfully served as a member of the Waupun Lions Club for over 44 years, was on the Consistory at First Reformed Church as both an elder and deacon, and was a coach and president of Waupun Little League for many years. He taught high school math and physics and coached track, basketball, and baseball in Cedar Grove and Ripon, then transitioned to work at Mercury Outboard Motors in Fond du Lac as a purchasing agent for over 30 years. In retirement, he drove funeral coaches for Baynes' Funeral Coaches of Beaver Dam.