Ter Beest, Renee

Renee was born Nov. 22, 1957, in Fond du Lac, the daughter of Melvin and Darlene (Meyer) Stibb. Renee graduated from Oakfield High School in 1976. After graduation, Renee got a job at Threshermans Mutual Insurance and worked there for 30 years. She met the love of her life, Dale Ter Beest, and they were married June 28, 1980, in Fond du Lac. In 2005 Renee started working at National Exchange Bank & Trust in Fond du Lac as an administrative assistant. She loved baking and spending time with her kids and grandkids. Renee was a member of Pella Lutheran Church in Waupun.