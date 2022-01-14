TerBeest, Dennis L.

Dennis was born March 26, 1950, in Fond du Lac, the son of Andy and Irene Aalsma Ter Beest. Dennis attended Waupun schools and graduated from Waupun High School in 1968. Following high school, he enlisted with the U.S. Army and served much of his time in Germany. On June 14, 1975, he married Patricia Boettcher in Waupun. Dennis spent most of his career as a carpenter and as a maintenance technician. Dennis and his family enjoyed many great years on vacation at Tuttle Lake. He enjoyed family get-togethers, baseball, traveling, and fishing, and was an avid bowler.