Nov. 8, 1949—April 3, 2023

LAKE DELTON—Teresa Diamond Regel, age 73, of Lake Delton, Wisconsin passed away on Monday, April 3, 2023 at her home with loving family by her side.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 14, 2023 at St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church in Wisconsin Dells with Father Eric Sternberg celebrating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11:00 a.m.

Teresa was born on November 8, 1949, the daughter of Delphine Margaret (Dederich) and Frank Wesley Kaminski. She and her six siblings grew up in Lake Delton, spending many happy years working together at their locally owned business, the Country Market in Lake Delton before they moved on to other careers.

Teresa graduated from Wisconsin Dells High School in 1968. She continued her education at UW Eau Claire and later earning her Title One Teaching degree at Viterbo University and then earning her Master’s degree at UW LaCrosse.

She retired in 2013 teaching 2nd grade after serving as Principal of Lake Delton Elementary from 2007- 2012. She especially loved teaching children to read and write. She was loved and will be remembered by many, as a truly kind and thoughtful person.

Teresa is survived by her children: son, Jon (Shanna) Regel of Wisconsin Dells, and daughter, Kristal Regel of Lake Delton. She is further survived by her beloved granddaughter, Jailyn Regel; her siblings: sisters: Faye (Jack) Stark of Middleton, Connie (Jim) Delmore of Baraboo, Jan (Gene Sande) Woodruff of Lake Delton, and Susan Davis of Lake Delton; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Jackie and brother, Frank.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial of remembrance can be sent to the Michael J. Fox Foundation would be appreciated.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, WI assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.