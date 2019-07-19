Teresa R. Miller of Beaver Dam passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019 after a brief illness.
Teresa was born on January 24, 1931 in Milwaukee and was legally adopted by Rose Neuman. She was a 1948 graduate of Beaver Dam High School. Teresa was married to Joseph J. Miller on October 11, 1952 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Beaver Dam.
Teresa was a member of St. Katharine Drexel Parish in Beaver Dam where she served as a member of the Christian Mother’s Society. She served as treasurer of the Beaver Dam Nursery School for several years. She was one of the founding members of Meals on Wheels which began in 1973 and she delivered meals for many years. Teresa enjoyed bowling both in mixed couples and ladies’ league and also enjoyed playing cards in her ladies groups. Teresa collected angels and enjoyed reading where she read up to 8 – 10 books a week. She was an avid supporter of her children and grandchildren’s activities. She loved attending their events and cheering them on. Teresa was an avid Packers and Brewers fan and enjoyed watching the games on TV.
Teresa is survived by her children, Daniel J. (Maureen) Miller of Beaver Dam, Alan M. (Courtney) Miller of Fort Pierce, FL, Kris Miller of Jensen Beach, FL, Martha (Terrance) White of Beaver Dam, Terry Miller of Milwaukee, Claire (John) Blayney of Niagara, WI, Sara Miller of Beaver Dam and Jane (Jeffrey) Schmidt of Phoenix, AZ; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Jennifer (David) Papak, Rachel (Andrew) Kallio and their children Sawyer and Everett, Adam (Nicole) White and their children Nolan and Nora, April (Daniel) Hannan and their children William and Weston, Abraham (Jillian) White and their children Drew and Mari, Jared (Michele) Blayney, Joseph Blayney, Sydney Schmidt and Megan Schmidt and special friends: Michael and Jane Belongie of Beaver Dam and Loraine Roedl of Beaver Dam. She was preceded in death by her mother, Rose and her husband, Joseph.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 25, 2019 from St. Katharine Drexel Mission Hall in Beaver Dam. Rev. Michael J. Erwin will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Teresa’s name may be directed to the Beaver Dam Community Hospital’s Meals on Wheels program or to the Beaver Dam Community Theatre Building Campaign.
The KOEPSELL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.
