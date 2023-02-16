WESTFIELD—Teresa “Teri” Rochelle Lyon, age 75, of Westfield, passed away on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at her home.
A memorial service for her will be held on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 11:00 AM at the First Presbyterian Church in Oxford. Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM until the hour of service. Pastor Brenda Pulver will preside and inurnment will take place at a later date at Oak Hill Cemetery, Town of Westfield.
Crawford Funeral and Cremation Service of Oxford and Montello is honored to be serving the family. www.CrawfordFH.com
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)