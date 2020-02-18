Teressa Ann Anderson, 63, of Baraboo, formerly of Stoughton, Wis. went home to be with her savior on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, surrounded by loved ones. Stubborn and passionate are two words to describe Teressa but the underlying directive was always love. And Teressa loved her family deeply. You could most often find Teresa sewing, playing cards and cooking for her family and anyone else in need. Teressa leaves a legacy of caring for others spending 14 years in nursing including hospice director in Baraboo.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Teressa leaves behind Duane Anderson- her husband of 45 years; three children, Travis (Eli) Anderson, Tamara (Kevin) Persic, and Tiffany Palacios-Anderson; and 11 grandchildren. She is also survived by her father, Richard Iverson; and three brothers, C.W Iverson, David Iverson and Larry Iverson and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother, Janice Iverson.

Visitation and Celebration of Life Services are scheduled for 9:30 and 11 a.m., Friday Feb. 21, respectively at Walnut Hill Bible Church in Baraboo. Light luncheon to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family has set-up a scholarship through the nursing school at UW-Madison. Donations can be sent to: UW-Madison School of Nursing, Attn: Scott Fletcher, 701 Highland Ave., Madison, Wis. 53705, scottfletcher@supportuw.org. For more information, please see www.redlinfuneralhome.com