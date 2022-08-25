Terrance "Terry" Bennett and Bonnie J. Bennett

BEAVER DAM—Terrance “Terry” Bennett, age 77, of Beaver Dam, died on Thursday, December 23, 2021, and his wife, Bonnie J. Bennett, age 77, of Beaver Dam, died on Thursday, August 11, 2022.
There will be a memorial gathering to honor both of them at Stormy’s Music Venue, 208 Front Street in Beaver Dam, on Sunday, August 28, 2022 from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)