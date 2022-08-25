Terrance "Terry" Bennett and Bonnie J. Bennett

BEAVER DAM—Terrance “Terry” Bennett, age 77, of Beaver Dam, died on Thursday, December 23, 2021, and his wife, Bonnie J. Bennett, age 77, of Beaver Dam, died on Thursday, August 11, 2022.

There will be a memorial gathering to honor both of them at Stormy’s Music Venue, 208 Front Street in Beaver Dam, on Sunday, August 28, 2022 from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.