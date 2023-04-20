1938-2023

RIO RICO, AZ—Terrence Kenneth Welch, “Terry”, 85, passed away April 7, 2023.

He is survived by his wife, Vicky (Pecha) after 59 years of marriage; son, John; and daughters: Wendy and Stephanie; he has five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded by parents Kenneth and Mary Fern Welch (Woodward), brother, Walter and sisters: Mary Lou and Nancy (Kurtzhals).

Terry grew up in Gilman, WI. He was a Veteran of the Air Force. He received a Bachelors of Education from Eau Claire University.

Terry and Vicky lived in Peoria, IL, Arlington Heights, IL, Cameron, WI and Mauston, WI.

He taught high school in Cameron, WI and was active in local politics. Terry received a Masters of Education from LaCrosse University. Terry frequently attended classes and workshops over the years from multiple universities.

Terry and Vicky moved to Rio Rico, AZ. He worked as an adjunct Professor for Pima Community College and retired from Nogales Unified School District after working as a Reading Specialist.

Terry was an avid lifelong reader. He enjoyed live music, traveling and foreign films. His hobbies/interests included flying—after receiving his private pilots license, camping, fishing, canoeing, hiking, backpacking and kayaking.

Terry canoed many rivers and part of the Everglades National Park and later kayaked in Glacier Bay National Park, the entire Yukon River and, after multiple attempts with his son, across the Sea of Cortez—without ever learning how to swim.

Those that knew Terry will miss his quick wit, dry humor, infectious laugh, kindness, writing skills and good advice.

Per Terry’s request there will be no funeral or service.