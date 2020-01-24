Terry Bell, 71, Portage

PORTAGE - Terry K. Bell, age 71, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Divine Savior Healthcare in Portage.

Terry was born on Oct. 1, 1948, in Baraboo, the son of Kenneth and Anna (Fitzsimmons) Bell. He attended Turner High School and went on to serve his country with the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. When he returned home, he started working for the local plastics company. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing, hunting and trapping. In 1995, Terry retired, after many years, from TriEnda Corporation. In 1996, he proudly built his dream “Bell’s Bait”.

He is survived by his daughters, Stephanie (Cal) Larsen and their children, Cody, Macy, and Dustin, Stoughton, and Angela Bell and her children, Alyssa and Brody, Sun Prairie; his brother, Rick (Debbie) Bell, Portage; his sister, Jody (Steve) Janisch, Pardeeville; his brother, John Bell, Portage, his former wife, of 30 years, Judi Bell, Sun Prairie; as well as nieces, nephews, many other relatives and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant brother; and his special friend, Linda Bortz.