April 4, 1933—July 21, 2022

BEAVER DAM—Terry D. Wille, age 89 of Beaver Dam, passed away on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at his home in Beaver Dam.

Terry was born on April 4, 1933, the son of Paul and Sarah (Whipple) Wille. He proudly served his country in the United States Army in Korea from 1953 until 1955. On October 3, 1953, he was united in marriage to his wife, LaVonne Miller. After retirement, Terry enjoyed woodworking, fishing, and hunting.

Terry is survived by his wife, LaVonne Wille of Beaver Dam; children: Kim (Jr.) Veith of Madison, Kelly (Ken) Strieff of Juneau, John (Diane) Wille of Burnett, and Kurt (Kristine) Wille of Buffalo Creek, CO; eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; sister, Connie White of Waupun; and further survived by other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Paul in 1963; brother, Gerhardt; and other relatives.

A memorial gathering for Terry will take place on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the memorial service for 12:00 p.m.

The family would like to extend a thank you to Hillside Hospice and to Visiting Angels, especially Terry’s caregiver, Joyce, and to all the caregivers from the last nine months.

Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services in Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family’s guest book at www.cstonefs.com.