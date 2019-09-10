FOX LAKE - Terry J. Funck, 64, of Fox Lake passed away peacefully on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at his home.
Terry was born on Nov. 10, 1954, in Antigo, Wis. as one of three children to John and Nancy Funck. Terry graduated from Hartford Union High School and continued his education at Moraine Park Technical Institute. Terry retired from Mayville Engineering Corporation (MEC) in 2015. On November 12, 2004, Terry married Marcella Miller. On weekends, Terry and Marcy enjoyed camping and riding their Harleys throughout the countryside. Terry loved to work on vehicles. He had five cars in various stages of restoration, all Mopar.
Terry was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Marcella Funck; children, Kyle, Kevin, Katrina, Christy, Hope, and Angel; 17 grandchildren; and by his siblings, Victoria (Andrew) McLean and Timothy (Carol) Funck.
A memorial gathering for Terry will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at the Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home, N7199 N. Crystal Lake Road, Beaver Dam. A memorial service will begin at 12:30 p.m. with the Rev. Chris Jansen officiating. Inurnment will be at Oakwood Cemetery.
If desired memorials may be made to the family.
The KOEPSELL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.
