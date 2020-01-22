Terry L. Hawkins, 67 of rural New Lisbon, passed away Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at his home.

Terry was born on Sept. 13, 1952, in Mauston, Wis. He was the son of Ermon C. and Artress E. (Granger) Hawkins.

Terry was a loving, caring brother, uncle and friend to many. He had a great love for animals, with his favorite dog, “Bo”, that he rescued from a shelter. Terry was a man of few words, but when he spoke it meant a great deal. Throughout Terry’s life he enjoyed hunting, stock car driving, raising pigs and cattle, cutting wood and farming. His favorite sport was Nascar. Terry was a dedicated employee for over 23 years with Bollig Excavating. He will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him.

Terry is survived by his siblings, Jeanette (Donald) Raymond, Chester Hawkins and Pam May, many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and great great nieces and nephews.

Terry was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Ardis Niles and Beulah Wendt; infant baby brother and nephew, Don Raymond.