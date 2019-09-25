BEAVER DAM - Terry L. Northwood, age 69, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family.
Terry was born the son of Roy and Luella (Scheuermann) Northwood on Feb. 2, 1950, in St. Louis, Mo. He was a graduate of UW-Oshkosh, and served in the Army National Guard. Terry was married to Trish Williams on April 12, 1975, in Kimberly, Wis. Terry dedicated his career to the banking industry for 38 years, throughout Wisconsin.
Terry loved to travel with his wife Trish. He enjoyed winters in Texas, and their home in northern Wisconsin, where he spent time golfing, boating, riding his ATV and kayaking. Terry was a longtime member of Old Hickory Golf Club in Beaver Dam. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinal fan and avid Wisconsin Badger fan – holding season tickets in football, basketball and hockey. Terry loved spending time with his family and watching his sons’ sporting events.
Terry is survived by his wife, Trish of Beaver Dam; two sons, Joseph “Joe” Northwood (Rosanne) of La Crosse (their children: Amelia, Ryan, Quin, Michael, Kaelyn, Ashley, Nathan, Emily); and Eric (wife, Melissa) Northwood of Franklin (their children: Lillian and Andrew); his brother, Chris (Kaaren) Northwood of Stevens Point; his sister, Carol (Gary) Bloch of Luxemburg, Wis.; his brothers and sisters-in-law, Becky (Ron) Dietzen of Townsend, Wis., Tom Williams of Belize/Little Rock, Ark., Mark Williams of Neenah, and Jeff (Ann) Williams of Appleton; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A memorial gathering will take place at the Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, from 3 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 6 p.m.
Memorials in Terry’s name will be made to the Beaver Dam Scholarship Foundation and the Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre.
“Good night Terry, I love you.”
Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. www.koepsellfh.com.
