BEAVER DAM—Terry L. Northwood, age 69, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family.

A memorial gathering will take place at the Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, from 3 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 6 p.m.

A complete obituary will follow.

Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. www.koepsellfh.com.

