LYNDON STATION—Terry L. Scheeler, age 67, of Lyndon Station, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 3, 2023, at the Sauk County Health Care Center in Reedsburg, surrounded by her family. Terry was born on February 7, 1955, in Des Moines, IA to the late Wilbert and Ruth (Dietz) Fredrickson.

Terry was a 1973 graduate of Weston High School, in rural Cazenovia and was employed with NUK, Inc. for 45 years. Terry was an avid seamstress. She enjoyed sewing and quilting; enjoying gifting quilts and various handmade items almost more than creating them. She loved being outdoors and had a special place in her heart for her dogs.

She is survived by her children: Jennifer Swanson, Rebecca Scheeler and Matthew Hamman, Rachel (Matthew) Hale, Danielle Scheeler and Kyle Hermsen; significant other, Charles “Chuck” Miller and his family; grandchildren: Reese and Nolan Swanson, Owen Hale and Isabella Scheeler -Hermsen; brothers and sisters: Susan (Richard “Dick”) Maron, Deborah Carroll, Nancy (James) Fry, Tracy Fredrickson, David “Bucket” (Roxanne) Fredrickson.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her grandson, Riley Swanson; and her brother, James “Jimmy” Fredrickson.

A memorial service celebrating Terry’s life will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at the Farber Funeral Home, Reedsburg, with Pastor Paul Crolius officiating. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 9:00 AM until the time of the service at the funeral home.