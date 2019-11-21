WHITE CREEK - Terry C. Lueth, age 73, of White Creek, Wis., passed away Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at his home with family and friends present.
A celebration of life will be 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at DJ's Bar and
Grill in White Creek. Interment will be at the White Creek Cemetery at a later date.
Terry was born April 29, 1946, in Madison, Wis. to Clarence and Hazel Lueth. He graduated from Madison East High School in 1965, aside his high school sweetheart Cheryl Lumsden whom he later married in 1967.
Terry and Cheryl lived in Columbus, Wis., for many years. Terry started his repair business first repairing televisions for American TV, then later moved to auto repair which was known as Lueth's Garage. Terry was a member of the Columbus Fire Dept. for 25 years. Following his retirement, Terry & Cheryl moved to White Creek where he continued to own and operate Lueth's Garage.
Terry enjoyed motorcycling across the United States with Cheryl. He also enjoyed "beer thirty" with friends and family where he always had a joke or story to tell. His other hobbies included restoring classic cars and raising orphaned raccoons. He lived under the "pay it forward" motto where he selflessly took on jobs to help anyone in need.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence & Hazel, and brother-in-law, William Meredith.
Survivors: wife, Cheryl Lueth; son, David (Deborah) Lueth; daughter, Cathy (Ross) Firary; granddaughter, April Lueth; sister, Judy Meredith.
Terry's family would like to thank Dr. Bonebrake, Agrace HospiceCare, Neil, Richie, Julie, Jerry and his many other special friends that he's met throughout his life.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to his family who will then forward them on to area charities.
Roseberry's Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and
further information.
