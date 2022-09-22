March 8, 1948—Sept. 17, 2022

FOX LAKE—Terry Lynn Broesch, Sr., age 74, of Fox Lake, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 in his home surrounded by his family after a brief battle of cancer.

Terry Was born March 8, 1948 in Portage, he son of Clayton, Sr. and Mildred (Smith) Broesch.

After serving in the military, he was united in marriage to Shirley Plath and raised a family of five children in the Portage area. In the later years they moved to Grantsburg, WI where they resided for many years.

On September 14, 2018, he was united in marriage to Amanda Thomaschaske. The couple resided in Fox Lake, WI. Terry was a jack of all trades from steel fabrications to working at the Casino. He also supplied transportation for the Amish for many years.

Some of Terry’s favorite moments in life were hunting, fishing, and trapping. He also enjoyed playing euchre and riding around in his street rods.

Terry ran an ice racing club in Montello and also helped with The Beaver Dam Ice Racing Club. He helped with 50/50 and raced multiple cars himself. Terry enjoyed attending his son’s races or trucks pulls.

Terry is survived by his wife, Amanda Broesch; his four children: Kelly (Stacy) Brown, Terry, Jr. (Kayla) Broesch, Randy (Wendy) Broesch and Laurie Chell; 12 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; his great friends: Steve Keuffer, Billy O’Donnell, Geno Broesch and Ralph Wheeler.

Terry was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Gloria, his brother Bill, his son Brian and good friend Eldon Sorensen.

Per Terry’s wishes, no formal services will be held.

