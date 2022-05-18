Terry Paul

WAUWATOSA—Age 68. Passed away May 12, 2022. Born Nov. 1, 1953, in Beaver Dam, WI to Lawrence and Jeannine (nee Pollesch) Paul. Dear husband of 45 years to Corinne (nee Olsen); Loved father of Kirsten (Josh) Tice, Allison (David) Schwantes, and Meredith Paul; Grandpa of Alex, Mars, Carter, Marissa, Adia, and Kinsey. Also survived by his mother, Jeannine; siblings: Kim (Charles) Papenfuss, Steve (Diane), Mark (Marcia), Neal (Linda) Paul; other relatives and friends. Terry served the Lord as a teacher and principal at WELS Christian Day Schools throughout the state. Visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of memorial service at 12:00 p.m. Noon on Sat., May 21, 2022, at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church, 7809 Harwood Ave., Wauwatosa. The family suggests memorials be directed to St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church—Wauwatosa or Kingdom Prep High School. Please visit www.schmidtandbartelt.com