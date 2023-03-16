May 22, 1970—March 8, 2023

WISCONSIN DELLS—Terry R. Cook, age 52, of Wisconsin Dells, WI passed away on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

A Memorial Service was held Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at United Presbyterian Church in Wisconsin Dells with Reverend Steven Keller officiating.

Terry was born May 22, 1970 in Mauston, WI the son of Kent and Joyce (Allen) Cook. He married the love of his life, Naomi Wenz on May 22, 2009 and the couple enjoyed 13 years of marriage until his passing.

Terry was diagnosed with Cystic Fibrosis at the age of 2, but didn’t let that rule his life. He faced many challenges head on not letting his disability stop him. He graduated from Wisconsin Dells High School and went to Madison Area Technical College where he got a degree in Auto Mechanics.

He held many jobs in his life including detasseling corn, Buckminster’s, Eve’s Country Store, Dells Auto Museum, helping his dad some with construction with a special knack for finishing trim work, a meter reader for Alliant Energy. When his health started to decline, he stopped working.

In 2009, Terry received a life changing double lung transplant. He enjoyed many years with his wife Naomi. They opened Church Street Laundry and purchased My Car Wash in Wisconsin Dells, where Terry enjoyed being with people.

Terry is survived by his parents; wife, Naomi; daughter, Madison Wilson. He is also survived by his brothers: Tim Cook and Tom (Lorraine) Cook; and his sisters: Rae Ann (Paul) Schulz, Ramona (Brad) Kemp, and Robin Cook. Terry is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Terry is preceded in death by his sister, Rhonda Cook.

