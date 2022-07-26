Aug. 21, 1946—July 23, 2022

WATERTOWN—Terry W. Schultz, 75, of Watertown, passed away on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. Terry was born on August 21, 1946 in Beaver Dam, the son of Edward and Lorraine (Schroeder) Schultz.

He married the love of his life Marilyn “Mary” Zeman on August 21, 1976 in Watertown, and the couple enjoyed 46 years of marriage. Terry was a 1964 graduate of Juneau High School, and a longtime member of Calvary Baptist Church.

He worked as a Bank Loan Officer for many years, and also was an umpire with Watertown Park and Recreation. In his free time he enjoyed working on puzzles, watching softball, volleyball, and baseball; especially the Brewers, playing sheepshead and euchre at the senior center, traveling, and going for rides on his Goldwing motorcycle. Above all he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

Terry is survived by his wife Mary; children: Milissa Christenson, Nicole (Dave) Dearborn, and Eric (Erin) Schultz; grandchildren: Alexis, Collin, Molly, Venessa, Dontae, Carter, Cameron, Caden; and great-granddaughter Braylee; siblings: Dorothy Ninmann and David (Lynda) Schultz. He is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother Jerry.

A memorial service will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at Calvary Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. Robert J. Loggans presiding. Visitation will take place at the church from 5:00 p.m. until the time of service. A private family burial will take place at a later date.

Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com.