Tesch, Cindy Lynne

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - Cindy Lynne Tesch, age 68, of Springfield, Mo., formerly of the New Lisbon/Mauston, Wis., area died on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Glendale Gardens Nursing Home in Springfield, Mo. Cindy was the daughter of Walter J. and Lucille A. (Cattle) Tesch and was born on Nov. 5, 1952, in Marathon, Wis.

Cindy lost her father (Walter) and oldest sister (Sandra) in a car/truck collision near Marathon, Wis., on June 11, 1954. Her mother and other older sister, Roxann, survived the accident and eventually settled in Mauston, where Cindy attended school. She later moved to Madison, Wis., and worked for dry cleaning company. Cindy and her mother later moved to Springfield, Mo., to be near her sister, Roxann, and brother-in-law, Ron Schroeder. Cindy was employed by the Litton Industries in Springfield - the company manufactured electronic circuit boards - and later at St. John's Hospital, also in Springfield, Mo.

Cindy was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Sandra and Roxann; and brother-in-law, Ron Schroeder.