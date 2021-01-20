 Skip to main content
Tesch, Cindy Lynne
Tesch, Cindy Lynne

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - Cindy Lynne Tesch, age 68, of Springfield, Mo., formerly of the New Lisbon/Mauston, Wis., area died on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Glendale Gardens Nursing Home in Springfield, Mo. Cindy was the daughter of Walter J. and Lucille A. (Cattle) Tesch and was born on Nov. 5, 1952, in Marathon, Wis.

Cindy lost her father (Walter) and oldest sister (Sandra) in a car/truck collision near Marathon, Wis., on June 11, 1954. Her mother and other older sister, Roxann, survived the accident and eventually settled in Mauston, where Cindy attended school. She later moved to Madison, Wis., and worked for dry cleaning company. Cindy and her mother later moved to Springfield, Mo., to be near her sister, Roxann, and brother-in-law, Ron Schroeder. Cindy was employed by the Litton Industries in Springfield - the company manufactured electronic circuit boards - and later at St. John's Hospital, also in Springfield, Mo.

Cindy was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Sandra and Roxann; and brother-in-law, Ron Schroeder.

Cindy is survived by her very special friend of 30-plus years, Randy Windisch of Springfield, Mo.; her beloved dog, Sophie; and by cousins, Gloria (Hillestad) Goller of Fitchburg, Wis., David (Rose) Nuttall of San Antonio, Texas, Alicia Hillestad of Sauk City, Wis., Larry (Merikay) Willer of New Lisbon, Wis., Erik (Barbara) Hillestad of Fitchburg, Wis., Linda (Dennis) DeGier of La Crosse, Wis., and many other cousins and friends.

Cindy loved spending time and hearing about her family, especially the little children, loved her dogs, and watching movies. Her family remembers her yummy sugar cookies and beautiful crocheted gifts.

Cindy always remembered birthdays and usually made phone calls with her happy birthday greetings.

Cindy's cremains will be laid to rest in the family lot alongside her father, mother and sister Sandra in the New Lisbon City Cemetery. A private memorial will be held at a later date. The Hare Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com.

