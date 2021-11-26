Tessmann, Kimberly Marie

DOUGLAS TOWNSHIP – Kimberly Marie Tessmann, age 49, of Douglas Township, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021.

Kimberly was born on April 28, 1972, in Watertown, Wis., the daughter of Daniel and Barbara (Kerr) Johnson. She married Jeffrey Tessmann on Aug. 7, 2010, at Custer Park in South Dakota. Kimberly enjoyed traveling, hiking, and riding ATVs and motorcycles. She loved spending time with her family, especially cooking for them.

She is survived by her husband, Jeffrey Tessmann, Endeavor, Wis.; her father, Daniel Johnson, Pardeeville, Wis.; her children, Daniel Shane Gulbranson (Lindsey Summers), Portage, Wis., Kathleen Marie Gulbranson, Endeavor, Wis., Edward Alan Gulbranson, Endeavor, Wis., and Margaret Jean Gulbranson, Endeavor, Wis.; mother-in-law, Betty Tessmann; sister, Reiko (Chad) Mumm, Portage, Wis.; special nephews, Garet and Gavin McTier; special nieces, Sienna Tessmann and Piper Winterfield; brothers- and sisters-in-law; other relatives; and many friends. She was preceded in death by her mother, Barbara Jean Johnson; and her father-in-law, William Tessmann.

Funeral services will be private at Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage, Wis.

She will be dearly missed by so many that love her.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.