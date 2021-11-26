 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tessmann, Kimberly Marie
0 entries

Tessmann, Kimberly Marie

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DOUGLAS TOWNSHIP – Kimberly Marie Tessmann, age 49, of Douglas Township, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021.

Kimberly was born on April 28, 1972, in Watertown, Wis., the daughter of Daniel and Barbara (Kerr) Johnson. She married Jeffrey Tessmann on Aug. 7, 2010, at Custer Park in South Dakota. Kimberly enjoyed traveling, hiking, and riding ATVs and motorcycles. She loved spending time with her family, especially cooking for them.

She is survived by her husband, Jeffrey Tessmann, Endeavor, Wis.; her father, Daniel Johnson, Pardeeville, Wis.; her children, Daniel Shane Gulbranson (Lindsey Summers), Portage, Wis., Kathleen Marie Gulbranson, Endeavor, Wis., Edward Alan Gulbranson, Endeavor, Wis., and Margaret Jean Gulbranson, Endeavor, Wis.; mother-in-law, Betty Tessmann; sister, Reiko (Chad) Mumm, Portage, Wis.; special nephews, Garet and Gavin McTier; special nieces, Sienna Tessmann and Piper Winterfield; brothers- and sisters-in-law; other relatives; and many friends. She was preceded in death by her mother, Barbara Jean Johnson; and her father-in-law, William Tessmann.

Funeral services will be private at Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage, Wis.

She will be dearly missed by so many that love her.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.

Tessmann, Kimberly Marie

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Saudi artist paints city walls atop a crane

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View (0) entries

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News