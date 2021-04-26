Tetzlaff, Evelyn "Evie" (Tomaselli)

REEDSBURG/BARABOO—Evelyn “Evie” (Tomaselli) Tetzlaff, age 92, of Reedsburg/Baraboo passed away on Friday, April 23, 2021, the 72nd anniversary to her loving husband, Byron A. Tetzlaff. She was born to Angelo and Angelina (Brescia) Tomaselli on March 21, 1929.
Evelyn proudly worked for the State of Wisconsin in various capacities, the last of which was with the Dept. of Agriculture Ginseng Licensing Department.
She and her husband taught “55 Alive” courses together for a number of years. She was also previous town Treasurer for the Town of Excelsior.
Evelyn and Byron loved to travel across the United States. The two particularly enjoyed traveling to Italy on five different occasions to connect with relatives there. Evelyn was very proud of her Italian heritage.
Evelyn loved to sing. She loved to garden, and the flowers in her yard were truly a work of art. She was also gifted in woodworking, quilting, knitting, and sewing.
Evelyn is survived by her husband Byron; children Karen Germann, Janet (Norman) Disch, Byron (Sherri) Tetzlaff, and Peggy (Kevin) Smith; seven grandchildren Michael and Joseph Germann, Kent and Kevin Disch, Aaron Tetzlaff, and Abbey Carlson and Gwen Smith; and five great-grandchildren.
Evelyn was always very supportive of her children’s activities and supported them in their endeavors.
A Memorial Mass will be at 11:00 am on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at St. Joseph Catholic Parish, 300 2nd St, Baraboo, WI 53913. The family invites guests to join them at the church following mass for a luncheon gathering. Her place of eternal rest will be at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Baraboo.
“Life is eternal, and love is immortal, and death is only a horizon; and a horizon is nothing save the limit of our sight.” -Rossiter W. Raymond
Cress Funeral Service
1310 Emerald Terrace
Sun Prairie, WI 53590
608-837-9054
Please share your memories at
Cress Funeral Service
1310 Emerald Terrace
Sun Prairie, WI 53590
608-837-9054
Please share your memories at
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)