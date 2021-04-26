Tetzlaff, Evelyn "Evie" (Tomaselli)

REEDSBURG/BARABOO—Evelyn “Evie” (Tomaselli) Tetzlaff, age 92, of Reedsburg/Baraboo passed away on Friday, April 23, 2021, the 72nd anniversary to her loving husband, Byron A. Tetzlaff. She was born to Angelo and Angelina (Brescia) Tomaselli on March 21, 1929.

Evelyn proudly worked for the State of Wisconsin in various capacities, the last of which was with the Dept. of Agriculture Ginseng Licensing Department.

She and her husband taught “55 Alive” courses together for a number of years. She was also previous town Treasurer for the Town of Excelsior.

Evelyn and Byron loved to travel across the United States. The two particularly enjoyed traveling to Italy on five different occasions to connect with relatives there. Evelyn was very proud of her Italian heritage.

Evelyn loved to sing. She loved to garden, and the flowers in her yard were truly a work of art. She was also gifted in woodworking, quilting, knitting, and sewing.

Evelyn is survived by her husband Byron; children Karen Germann, Janet (Norman) Disch, Byron (Sherri) Tetzlaff, and Peggy (Kevin) Smith; seven grandchildren Michael and Joseph Germann, Kent and Kevin Disch, Aaron Tetzlaff, and Abbey Carlson and Gwen Smith; and five great-grandchildren.