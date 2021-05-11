Thalacker, Garnet Elaine (Cadigan)

PORTAGE – Garnet Elaine (Cadigan) Thalacker, age 84, passed away peacefully at Oak Park Place in Baraboo on Tuesday, May 11, 2021.

Garnet was born Aug. 6, 1936, to Byron D. and Genevieve E. (Lawson) Cadigan in Buffalo Township, Marquette County. On Oct. 6, 1979, she was united in marriage to Robert Thalacker. She had worked in the nursery for 23 years at Divine Savior Hospital.

Garnet enjoyed the outdoors, fishing and snowmobiling with Bob and special friends, and belonged to the Endeavor Freedom Riders Snowmobile Club. They bowled together on a couples league, and she also bowled on other ladies leagues. In addition, she belonged to the Wisconsin State 600 Bowling Club and participated in many Ladies Senior Citizen Tournaments. Most of all, she enjoyed her family.