Thalacker, Garnet Elaine (Cadigan)

PORTAGE – Garnet Elaine (Cadigan) Thalacker, age 84, passed away peacefully at Oak Park Place in Baraboo on Tuesday, May 11, 2021.
Garnet was born Aug. 6, 1936, to Byron D. and Genevieve E. (Lawson) Cadigan in Buffalo Township, Marquette County. On Oct. 6, 1979, she was united in marriage to Robert Thalacker. She had worked in the nursery for 23 years at Divine Savior Hospital.
Garnet enjoyed the outdoors, fishing and snowmobiling with Bob and special friends, and belonged to the Endeavor Freedom Riders Snowmobile Club. They bowled together on a couples league, and she also bowled on other ladies leagues. In addition, she belonged to the Wisconsin State 600 Bowling Club and participated in many Ladies Senior Citizen Tournaments. Most of all, she enjoyed her family.
She is survived by her husband and best friend, Robert "Bob" Thalacker of Portage; daughters, Debra Puterbaugh, Donna Puterbaugh Kral, and Jean (Mike) Sprankle; son, Russell (Dorene) Puterbaugh; Bob's sons, Corey Thalacker and Scott (Kyra) Thalacker; and grandchildren, Lani (Jack) Williams-Slinger, Jonathon Fischer, Lisa (Andy) Lindstrom, Michael Anacker, Leanna (Todd) Brock, and Lindsey (Rodney) Bacon. She is further survived by nine great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Vivian Patterson and Karren Sullivan; five brothers, Earl, Richard (Jackie), Neal, Bill and Max (Gloria) Johnson; other relatives; and many close friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, James; and grandson, Lucas Puterbaugh.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. MARY OF THE IMMACULATE CONCEPTION CATHOLIC CHURCH in Portage, Wis., on Friday, May 14 at 11 a.m., with Father Gary Krahenbuhl presiding. Burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery in Portage. Visitation will be at church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Masks and social distancing rules will be observed.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family which will be forwarded to their designated organizations.
The family would like to thank the staff at Oak Park Place for their care and support.
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.
Hon, you were the light of my life, my best friend. Much happiness and all my dreams. Love you.
