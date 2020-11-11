Thalacker, Tunes T.

MONTELLO - Tunes T. Thalacker, age 96, of Montello, died peacefully early morning on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. Tunes was born March 2, 1924, the only child of William and Ida Thalacker, Harrisville, Wis. He graduated from Westfield High School in 1942 and attended an agricultural course in Madison in 1943. He served as a medic in the U.S. Navy during World War II from 1944 to 1946. In 1946 he married Grace Johnson and took over operation of the family farm. In 1947 he started Lakeside Farm Implements, which is still in operation today. The business was his life, and he continued to work until his first stroke in 2018. He enjoyed family life and loved nature. When younger, he enjoyed taking his family dancing. Tunes was a lifelong member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Harrisville.