Thede, Jo Ann

HUSTLER - Jo Ann Thede, age 76, of Hustler, passed away Dec. 20, 2020, at Gundersen Health System, LaCrosse, after a short battle with heart failure and cancer.
She was born in Boone, Iowa, on Aug. 6, 1944, to John and Mary (Kistler) Thede. After high school graduation, she attended Boone Junior College and State College of Iowa. In 1968, she started her teaching career at New Lisbon Middle School, making a difference in many students' lives as she taught social studies and civics. She retired in 2001 after 33 years of teaching.
Her love of education was carried through as she took on the role of girl scout leader and CCD teacher. Jo Ann was a former member of the New Lisbon Lioness Club and Peppy Pals Homemakers of Hustler.
After she retired, Jo Ann became very active as a volunteer for the New Lisbon Food Pantry and served as a long-time secretary for the Juneau County Retired Educators.
She is survived by her brother, John (Cherie) of Robins, Iowa, and their children, Harrison Thede of Texas and Allison (Jeremy) Everman of Iowa; a sister, Roberta Silber of Fredericksburg, Va., and her sons, Ben (Kelly) Silber of Texas (children, Jackson and Natalie) and Joe (Deb) Silber of Virginia (children, Eric and Owen); and a brother-in-law, Denny (Janice) Reynoldson of Iowa Falls, Iowa, and his sons, Allan (Sue) Reynoldson of Australia and Andy (Cindy) Reynoldson of Iowa. She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Mary Lee Reynoldson; and a brother-in-law, Mike Silber. She is further survived by longtime friends Mike and Darcey Benz and family.
At Jo Ann's request, a funeral Mass will be held on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at 11 a.m. at ST. MICHAEL'S CATHOLIC CHURCH (18316 County Road N) Tomah, WI. Relatives and friends may call at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service. The Rev. Robert Letona will preside. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
The Hare Funeral Home is assisting the family with services. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com. In Lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the New Lisbon Food Pantry.
