Thede, Jo Ann

HUSTLER - Jo Ann Thede, age 76, of Hustler, passed away Dec. 20, 2020, at Gundersen Health System, LaCrosse, after a short battle with heart failure and cancer.

She was born in Boone, Iowa, on Aug. 6, 1944, to John and Mary (Kistler) Thede. After high school graduation, she attended Boone Junior College and State College of Iowa. In 1968, she started her teaching career at New Lisbon Middle School, making a difference in many students' lives as she taught social studies and civics. She retired in 2001 after 33 years of teaching.

Her love of education was carried through as she took on the role of girl scout leader and CCD teacher. Jo Ann was a former member of the New Lisbon Lioness Club and Peppy Pals Homemakers of Hustler.

After she retired, Jo Ann became very active as a volunteer for the New Lisbon Food Pantry and served as a long-time secretary for the Juneau County Retired Educators.