POYNETTE – Theodore James “Jim” Wall, age 88, of Poynette, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 30, 2022.

Jim was born on December 31, 1933, in Brooklyn, Wisconsin, the son of Theodore and Vivan (Powell) Wall. He married Joyce A. Deering in 1957. He served his country during the Korean Conflict as a member of the United States Air Force. He owned Wall Scrap Metal and enjoyed spending time with his family, especially going to Boulder Junction with his wife, Joyce. He loved the outdoors, with a fondness for birdwatching and feeding animals, like birds and squirrels. He loved caring for his pets, Pumkin and Muffin.

He is survived by his children, Kevin (Jane) Wall, Arlington, Keith Wall, Rio, Kimberly Ann (Dale) Howell, Portage, Kelly Jean Nicole, Reedsburg; grandchildren, Joshua and Katie Wall, Shawndell, Christine, and Isaiah Wall, Jasson and Sarah Howell, Megan, David, and Chloe Pierce; great-grandchildren, Connor, Kendal, Carson, and Kylie Wall, Crew, Hadley, Brynley, and Finn Hampton, Levi and Elley Dahm, Dayne and Remy Dummer, Jordan Cole, Marcus, Jasson, Jr., Jasmine and Nathan Chatman-Howell, Arianna, Piper, and Lincoln Beyer, Jonathan Krynicki, and Adrienne and Amelia Pierce; and other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Joyce in 2005; granddaughter, Melissa Ann; two grandsons, Nathaniel Luke, and Aaron Wall; and all of his brothers and sisters.

Funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, February 4, 2022, at Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Poynette, with Pastor Dean Howell officiating. Visitation will be at the funeral home in Poynette from 12 noon until the service. Military honors will be at the funeral home following the funeral service provided by Poynette Area Veterans Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to VCY America (https://vcyamerica.givingfuel.com/donate).

The family would like to thank the staff at Aspirus Tivoli Community, DeForest Place, Waunakee Manor, and Agrace HospiceCare for their care and support.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Poynette (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.