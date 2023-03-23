Jan. 31, 1933—March 20, 2023

LAKE DELTON—Theodore Masters, age 90, of Lake Delton, WI passed away on Monday, March 20, 2023.

A memorial funeral service will be held on Monday, March 27, 2023 at 11:30 AM at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Baraboo, WI with Pastor Karen Hofstad officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:30 AM until the time of service at 11:30 AM. Burial will be at a later date at Spooner Veterans Cemetary.

Theodore was born January 31, 1933 in Chicago, IL the son of Archibald and Dorthy (Siegwart) Masters. Ted graduated in 1951 from Bensonville High School, afterwards he enlisted in the US Air Force where he served in the Korean War as part of the Strategic Air Command.

After discharge while roller skating he spotted the gal of his dreams, Joann Hansen, and married her on June 6, 1959. Ted and Joann were married for 63 wonderful years.

With his uncanny ability in mathematics he obtains an Associates degree and worked at Union Oil.

Ted was happiest when he was surrounded by his family. His entire face would like up when one of his children or grandchildren entered a room. He was known for his sense of humor and ability to make people laugh. Everyone loved him, he was a truly kind person, good inside and out. He was making his wife, daughter, and granddaughters laugh until the very last moment before he left for heaven. Letting them know he did not like their singing.

Ted is survived by his wife of 63 years, Joann; son, Ted Masters; daughters: Marilyn (Henry) Kallimanes, Janet Aberle; sister, Ann Marie Schelde; five grandchildren: Susan (Brain) Stienmetz, Mark Masters, Kayla Aberle, Kassidy Aberle, Darren Kallimanes; and three great-grandchildren: Alan, Evelyn and Gwendolyn Stienmetz. He is preceded in death by his parents, grandson, Michael and great-granddaughter, Autumn.

