NAPLES, FLA. - Theodore “Ted” Van Galen, 91, of Naples, Fla., passed away on Nov. 3, 2019, after a lengthy illness.
Ted was born to William and Tiene (Vande Slunt) Van Galen on July 10, 1928 in the Township of Alto, Fond du Lac County, Wis.
As a young man, Ted helped out on the family farm until he joined the Air Force during World War II. He served in the 28th Communications Squadron on Okinawa and received the WWII Victory Medal and Japanese Army of Occupation Medal. Ted was honorably discharged in April of 1949.
On May 2, 1950, he married Beverly June Buteyn in Waupun, Wis. They raised four children in Waupun and later moved to Beaver Dam and to Green Lake, Wis., and then to Texas, Montana, Georgia, and Florida.
Ted is survived by his children, Linda (Jim) Neumann of Naples, Fla.; David (Jane) Van Galen of Seattle, Wash.; and Renee Schmidt of Cumming, G. He is also survived by three sisteras-in-law, Lois Miller of Waupun, Wis.; Elaine (Elliot) Tanis of Holland, Mich.; and Margaret (Blair) Boggs of Cornelius, N.C.; and grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; Beverly, his wife of 64 years; his daughter, Valerie (Daryl) Van Oort of Helena, Mont.; siblings, Henrietta Aalsma, Bertha Towne, Alice Van Loo, Harriet Giebink, Garrit Van Galen, Delmar Van Galen and Wilbert Van Galen.
Ted appreciated nature and music with his wife, Beverly. Renting a cottage on lakes in northern Wisconsin with his wife and children were memorable vacations. A long time employee of Fred Reuping Leather Company, he later enjoyed his career as a book and gift store co-owner with his wife in Waupun. Ted will be remembered for his deep and life-long Christian faith.
Keeping with Ted’s wishes, his remains will be donated to a Medical University in lieu of a funeral.
Memorial donations may be sent to the Alzheimer’s Support Network of Naples, Florida.
For online condolences: https://www.naplesfuneralhome.com/obituaries/mr-theodore-van-galen/
