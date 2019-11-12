LEROY - Therese Isabelle (Oechsner) Weiss, 82, of Leroy, earned the wings of an angel on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at Agnesian Healthcare in Fond du Lac, taking her last breath in Don’s arms. Therese fought bravely after recovering from open heart surgery.
A visitation for Therese will be held on Sunday, Nov. 17 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in LeRoy. And on Monday, Nov. 18 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in LeRoy. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at the church at 11 a.m. with Rev. Father Tom Biersack presiding. Burial will take place at St. Andrew’s Catholic Cemetery in LeRoy.
Therese was born on July 30, 1937, to Andrew, Jr. and Josephine (Ehrike) Oechsner. On May 4, 1957, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Mayville, Therese married her high school sweetheart and love of her life of 62 years, Don. Together, they dairy-farmed for 43 years before starting Don Weiss Insurance.
Therese will be remembered for her commitment to her family and friends. She could often be found at grandchildren’s sports games, music concerts and plays, in the kitchen baking her spritz cookies during the holidays, playing cards with friends, praying her daily rosary and prayer line, researching for the family tree or putting together photo albums. She loved gardening, canning, traveling, Maggie Mae concerts, and spending quiet time with her husband, Don. Therese had an infectious laugh, remained active and on-the-go.
Therese’s favorite childhood memories were of riding horses with her brothers and sisters.
Therese is survived by her husband, Don; their children, Patti (Jim R.) Koehn of Fond du Lac, Stan (Wendy) Weiss of Mayville, Dale (Heidi) Weiss of LeRoy, Arnie (Mary) Weiss of LeRoy; grandchildren, Ashley Koehn (partner, Jimmy), Angela Koehn (Orlando Jones), Brittany (Adam) Freund, Natasha Weiss (partner, Adam), Miranda Weiss (fiancé, Cody), Jacob (fiancée, Marlena) Weiss, Nick (Kaitie Jo) Weiss, Zachary Weiss, Emelia Weiss and Amber Weiss; great-grandchildren, Evelynn Freund, Jace Freund, River Jo Weiss and Malayah Boyd.
She was excited and looking forward to three great-grandbabies from Angela (twins) and Kaitie Jo due in the spring and the weddings of two grandchildren, Jacob and Miranda, this coming year.
She is also survived by her sisters, Margaret (John) Oechsner and Joan (Ralph) Muenchow; and her in-laws, Mary Lou Oechsner, Darlene Oechsner and Carol (Carl) Freitag. She is also survived by other relatives and friends.
Therese was preceded in death by her children; infant daughter, Barbara; and her son, Carl; her parents; brothers, Francis Oechsner, Jerome “Tuffy” Oechsner and Andrew III “Butch” Oechsner; her sisters, Marilyn Schinerle, Rose Ann Rake, and Connie Pilsner; her in-laws, Mary Ann Oechsner, Harold Rake, Donny Pilsner, Karl Slade and James Schinderle.
A special thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff at Agnesian Healthcare in Fond du Lac for their care and support.
The Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. To make an online condolence or for more information, visit www.KoepsellFH.com.
