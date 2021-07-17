Thieding, Roberta Ann (Licht)

LOGANVILLE - Roberta Ann (Licht) Thieding, 72, of Loganville, went to her heavenly home on Thursday, July 15, 2021, after a courageous battle against ovarian cancer. Born on June 18, 1949, in Reedsburg, to Willard and Adeline (Schultz) Licht, a 1967 graduate of Webb High School, Roberta then earned her R.N. degree from St. Mary's School of Nursing-Madison in 1970. She was married to Harlan Thieding for over 51 years and worked for the Reedsburg Physicians' Group for over 20 years.

Roberta is survived by her loving husband, Harlan; children:, Lisa (Greg) Schulenberg of Pittsboro, Ind., Todd Thieding of Loganville and Sara (Leon) Zinck of Dane; four grandchildren, Nick and Megan Schulenberg, and Eli and Callie Zinck; three sisters, Marie Bryan of Kanarraville, Utah, Jan (Dave) Towne of Mount Pleasant, Iowa, and Terri (Rob) Tomaszewski of Montello; and brothers-in-law, Ernie Thieding of McFarland and Roy (Annetta) Thieding of Colwich, Kan.

Visitation is Monday, July 19 from 4 p.m.–7:30 p.m. at the HOOF FUNERAL HOME in Reedsburg. Funeral services will be conducted at ZION LUTHERAN STONE CHURCH in Westfield Township on Tuesday, July 20 at 11:30 a.m., with visitation prior at 10:30 a.m. and interment immediately following in the Zion Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Agrace HospiceCare, RAMC Foundation-Nursing scholarships, Zion Lutheran Church or UW Carbone Cancer Center are preferred.