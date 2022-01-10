Thiel, Erica J.

BEAVER DAM—Erica J. Thiel, 38, of Beaver Dam went to Heaven and was greeted by her Lord and Savior on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022 at Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam after battling cancer and a genetic disorder, Herler-Scheie syndrome.

Erica Jennifer was born on March 5, 1983 the daughter of Gary L. and Jennifer A. (Pitzlin) Thiel. She has resided in Theresa, Juneau, Waupun and Beaver Dam. She was a 2002 graduate of Beaver Dam High School and attended Lakeland Technical College in Sheboygan. Erica worked as a CNA at Clearview in Juneau and the Christian Home in Waupun.

At the age of 21, Erica was diagnosed with a rare genetic disease, Mucpolysaccharide I. She then passionately became involved with Gene’s Spotlight Charity to raise awareness and help other families and she made wonderful lifelong friends along the way.

Erica was a faithful member of St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Juneau and enjoyed teaching Sunday School.