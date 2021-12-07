Thieme, Anyra J. (Weiland)

BEAVER DAM - Anyra Jean (Weiland) Thieme, 95, of Beaver Dam, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, surrounded by her family, who loved her dearly.
Anyra was born on Jan. 12, 1926, the daughter of Herman and Anna (Bailey) Weiland in Kendall, Wis. Anyra's parents passed away when she was very young. Anyra was raised by her beloved uncle and aunt, Ernst and Edith Weiland, in Minnesota Junction. On July 10, 1948, she was united in marriage to Harry Arthur Thieme at St. Stephen's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Horicon.
Anyra attended Dodge County Normal School for teachers. One of her greatest joys was teaching at several of the area country schools for four years. She was a devoted wife and mother and enjoyed raising her 10 children. Later in life she accepted a position at St. Stephen's Evangelical Lutheran School, Beaver Dam, as a custodian. She spent many years cleaning classrooms and making friends that she adored. She taught Sunday school for years at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam. Anyra loved to read and enjoyed playing Scrabble and dominoes with her many great friends at Madison Place Apartments. Those five years were such a joy to her.
Anyra is survived by her 10 children, Harriet (Ira) DeVorkin, Sherry (Jim) Luebke, Carla Christian, Kathy (Tom) Riphahn, Mary (Marvin) Henning, Philip Thieme, Paula (Jerry) Starr, Diane Kundinger, Michael (Linda) Thieme, and Teresa (Tom) Salomaki; her sister, Jean Powell; niece, Toni O'Bannion; special friends, Barbara Jean Baszynski and JoAnn Benson; 17 grandchildren; 22 1/2 great-grandchildren; and also other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Harry; her Uncle Ernst and Aunt Edith Weiland; brother, Jack Weiland; sister, Myrna White; and other special relatives and friends.
Private family services for Anyra will be held at the Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home, with the Rev. Sandra Schieble officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Anyra's name may be made to the Beaver Dam Community Library or to the Baraboo Crane Foundation.
The family would like to thank the staff of Prairie Ridge Assisted Living in Beaver Dam and SSM Health Hospice Hope for their compassionate care of Anyra and her family.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)