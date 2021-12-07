Thieme, Anyra J. (Weiland)

Anyra was born on Jan. 12, 1926, the daughter of Herman and Anna (Bailey) Weiland in Kendall, Wis. Anyra's parents passed away when she was very young. Anyra was raised by her beloved uncle and aunt, Ernst and Edith Weiland, in Minnesota Junction. On July 10, 1948, she was united in marriage to Harry Arthur Thieme at St. Stephen's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Horicon.

Anyra attended Dodge County Normal School for teachers. One of her greatest joys was teaching at several of the area country schools for four years. She was a devoted wife and mother and enjoyed raising her 10 children. Later in life she accepted a position at St. Stephen's Evangelical Lutheran School, Beaver Dam, as a custodian. She spent many years cleaning classrooms and making friends that she adored. She taught Sunday school for years at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam. Anyra loved to read and enjoyed playing Scrabble and dominoes with her many great friends at Madison Place Apartments. Those five years were such a joy to her.