Thies, Frederick A.

REEDSBURG—Fredrick A. Thies, age 84, of Reedsburg passed away on Jan. 23, 2021 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on Oct. 2, 1936 to Fred & Martha Thies. He served in the US Marine Corps 1956-1962.

Fredrick worked for the Reedsburg School District Schools as a custodian and in the maintenance department from 1980 up until his retirement on Dec. 31, 1998. He also worked many years for Don Harms. After he retired, he enjoyed making wood projects in his basement. He also enjoyed planting marigolds in his backyard and watching them grow. Fred also enjoyed fishing and hunting.

He is survived by two daughters, Marthlena (Dean) Schellenberger and Paula Thies; his loving grandchildren, Ron (Jenna), Andrew (Sara) and Jennifer as well as one great-grandson, Luke. Fred is further survived by brothers and sisters, Orrlen (Sharon), Ed (Elsa), Eldoris, Gert and best friends, Don (Dorothy) Harms and many other nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends, and his beloved dog, Max!

He was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife, Margaret; sister, Mary; sister-in-law, Glee; and loving dog, Roscoe.

The family would like to say thank you to Agrace Hospice for their comfort and care that they gave him, and also to the doctors and nurses at the Reedsburg Hospital.

He will be deeply missed by all who knew him! Love you Dad and Grandpa, may he soar with the freedom that he has now with the eagles and be seen in the stars of heaven. The Redlin Funeral Home is assisting the family.