 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thill, Frank
0 entries

Thill, Frank

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WISCONSIN DELLS - Frank Thill, age 62, of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., passed away on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at his residence.

A celebration of life memorial gathering will be held at two different locations. The first gathering was held at Poor Nate's, S2263 Highway 23, Reedsburg, Wis., on Tuesday, Oct. 26, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. The second gathering will be held at CHAMPIONS RIVERSIDE RESORT, W16751 Pow Wow Lane, Galesville, Wis., on Friday, Oct. 29, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Frank was born March 23, 1959, in Winona, Minn., the son of Paul and Bernice (Repinski) Thill. He worked as a service technician for many years in the recreational vehicle field. He loved to dance, loved people and enjoyed life to the fullest.

Frank is survived by the love of his life for the past 22 years, Jeanette Parchem; daughter, Joey (Arthur "Andy") Daley; granddaughter, Mercede Shanley; brothers, Robert (Marie), Paul (Jean), Danny (Linda), Gary (Kathy), and Jimmy (Kathy); sisters, Rita (Rod) Coates and Diane (Ambrose "A.J.") Schwartz; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.

The Conway-Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lyndon Station, Wis., assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.

Thill, Frank

Frank Thill

(608) 253-7884

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Hero or criminal? Who is Julian Assange and what does he stand for

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View (0) entries

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News