Thill, Frank

WISCONSIN DELLS - Frank Thill, age 62, of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., passed away on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at his residence.

A celebration of life memorial gathering will be held at two different locations. The first gathering was held at Poor Nate's, S2263 Highway 23, Reedsburg, Wis., on Tuesday, Oct. 26, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. The second gathering will be held at CHAMPIONS RIVERSIDE RESORT, W16751 Pow Wow Lane, Galesville, Wis., on Friday, Oct. 29, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Frank was born March 23, 1959, in Winona, Minn., the son of Paul and Bernice (Repinski) Thill. He worked as a service technician for many years in the recreational vehicle field. He loved to dance, loved people and enjoyed life to the fullest.

Frank is survived by the love of his life for the past 22 years, Jeanette Parchem; daughter, Joey (Arthur "Andy") Daley; granddaughter, Mercede Shanley; brothers, Robert (Marie), Paul (Jean), Danny (Linda), Gary (Kathy), and Jimmy (Kathy); sisters, Rita (Rod) Coates and Diane (Ambrose "A.J.") Schwartz; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.

The Conway-Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lyndon Station, Wis., assisted the family with arrangements.

