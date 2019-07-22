HORICON - Thirza Ann Kuhlman, 78, of Horicon, passed away July 18, 2019, at Clearview in Juneau. She was born December, 10 1940 in Fox Lake, the daughter of Jess and Mary Alice (Ross) Tillema.
Thirza graduated from Juneau High School in 1959 and married her high-school sweetheart, Roy, on July 2, 1960. Thirza and Roy moved their family to Horicon in 1965, when they bought a farm east of town.
Thirza and Roy worked together on the farm until their retirement in the early 2000’s, when their son, Mark took over the operation. Thirza spent the years since doing the things she loved; traveling with Roy, spending time with family, and watching old movies and murder mysteries. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandson.
Thirza is survived by her five children, Sandra Kuhlman, Laura (Bryan) Schmude, Linda Kuhlman, Mark (Stephanie) and their sons Merrick and Cody, and Amy Kuhlman. Also, her two grandchildren, Zackery (Dana) Schmude and Stephanie Schmude; plus one great-grandson, Mason. Her siblings, George (Jan) Tillema, Faye (Kris) Hampton and Jean (Ron) Mueller; sisters-in-law, Carol Tillema, Dorothy Kuhlman, and Carol (Ken ) Graves; and many relatives and friends.
Thirza was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Roy; and a brother, Ross Tillema.
Family will receive relatives and friends on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Emmanuel Methodist Church, 222 S. Cedar St., Horicon, WI from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Memorial Service to follow at the church at 12 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the United Methodist Church of Juneau for window restoration or the Arthritis Foundation www.arthritis.org.
The Berndt-Ledesma Funeral Home Juneau is serving the family. For online condolences please go to www.berndt-ledesma.com.
