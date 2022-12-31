Nov. 5, 1951—Dec. 29, 2022

BEAVER DAM—Thomas A. Tamminga, age 71 of Beaver Dam, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at his home surrounded by family.

Tom was born on November 5, 1951, in Beaver Dam to Ted and Alice (nee Meekma) Tamminga. On July 6, 1974, he was united in marriage to Gloria Wiersma at First Reformed Church in Friesland. Tom graduated from MATC in Madison. He worked as a journeyman electrician at John Deere in Horicon for over 30 years and with the Sun Prairie School District until retiring. Tom enjoyed hunting, spending time in nature and being with his family.

Tom is survived by his children: Melissa (Dan) Lamers of Beaver Dam, Ted (Jill Farrington) Tamminga of Randolph; grandchildren: Blake and Drew Lamers of Beaver Dam; siblings: Mary (Pat) Dunlap of Indiana, Cheryl (Dale) Stone of Arkansas, and Randy (Marcia) of Kentucky; sisters-in-law: Gladys (Joel) Hansma of California and Lillian (Bill) Kuiper of Illinois; brothers-in-law: Ronald Wiersma of Virgina, George (Linda) Wiersma of Beaver Dam, and Eldon Wiersma of Cambria. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Tom is preceded in death by his wife, Gloria, in 2012; his parents: Ted and Alice Tamminga; father and mother-in-law: Charles and Grace (nee Jansma) Wiersma; brother-in-law, Harris DeVries; sister-in-law, Theresa DeVries and other relatives.

A Memorial Service celebrating the life of Thomas will be held on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam at 12:00 p.m. with Rev. Jeffrey Nicholas and Rev. Eric Taylor officiating. Private family burial will take place at RandolphCemetery. Memorials may be directed to Trinity United Methodist Church Beaver Dam.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Randolph Health Services, Marshfield Medical Centers: Beaver Dam and Marshfield, Hillside Home Care and Hospice and to all family and friends who helped in all aspects during their time of need.

Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services in Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family’s guest book at www.cstonefs.com.