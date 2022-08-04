BARABOO—Thomas Arthur “Tom” Lehman, 71, moved into eternal life on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. Born on June 15, 1951 and raised in Baraboo, WI, Tom was the youngest child of Ernest and Leora “Pete” (Stanclift) Lehman. Tom’s first job was at Baraboo Floral for Don and Charlotte Townsend. He finished his career at The First National Bank of Baraboo. He studied and was awarded his certification as an EMT. Due to health issues, he was disabled and could no longer work and retired.

Tom married Barbara Rogge on Sept. 26, 1992 and was blessed with her son Philip (Mandy) Lehman. He was further blessed with grandchildren, Adam and Caleb whom he truly cherished. They became his family and was loved for being the greatest husband and father!

Tom is survived by his wife, Barbara; son, Philip (Mandy) Lehman and their children, Adam and Caleb. He is further survived by his sisters, Anna “Annie” (Robert) Griffith and Mary E. Lehman. Additionally, Tom is survived by Barbara’s sons, James Behnke and Matthew (Susan) Lawver and their children.

He was preceded in death by his parents, in-laws, Evelyn and Richard Rogge along with brother-in-law, Blaine Wendt.

Tom was prematurely born at St. Mary’s Ringling Hospital in Baraboo at a time when the hospital had several sets of twins who occupied all the available incubators. The maintenance man, being an innovative soul, built an incubator for baby Lehman. He had a rough start coming into the world and he struggled with health issues his entire life and spent the last 11 years in a nursing home, the last being St. Clare Meadows.

Our family wishes to extend many sincere Thank-You’s to all the staff at the Meadows for their personal care given to Tom to make his stay as happy as possible!! We wish we could personally name you all! To all the girls he loved, thank you for brightening his days!!

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home with Pastor Jonathan Tipton officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow at Walnut Hill Cemetery.