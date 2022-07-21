Sept. 20, 1952—July 12, 2022

REEDSBURG—Thomas Bader, age 69, of Reedsburg, Wisconsin passed away on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at Our House Senior Living Facility in Reedsburg, WI.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Friday, July 29, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. at The Lodge in Mauston, WI. A visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service.

Thomas was born September 20, 1952 in Rockford, Illinois the son of Harlan and Helen (Mills) Bader. Tom lived in Rockford most of his life before moving to Wisconsin. He worked for Elcho Tool & Die Products for more than 25 years. After moving to Wisconsin, he retired and moved to the country. Tom enjoyed playing dominoes, sitting around a campfire and listening to music; collecting Glassware and Wizard Collectibles and attending music concerts. He enjoyed life to the fullest; always had a smile and was very thoughtful of others, which came from being a kind and gentle natured person.

Thomas is survived by his sisters: Sandra Russo (Bader), Darcy Pagel (Bader); along with many nieces; nephews; six great-nieces and great-nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and brothers: Russell Simington and Harlan J. Bader.

The Conway-Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lyndon Station, Wisconsin assisted the family with arrangements.

