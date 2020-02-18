Thomas Cullen, 80, Columbus

COLUMBUS - Thomas E. "Tom" Cullen, age 80, passed away at home on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, after a lengthy struggle with pulmonary hypertension. Tom was born in Columbus, Wis. on Aug. 24, 1939, to Edward and Ellen (Montague) Cullen. He attended Country Grade School in Elba, Wis. and graduated from Columbus High School with the class of '57. Tom married Kathryn T. Andler on April 25, 1959. After serving in the U.S. Army, he was employed by Jack Felicijan hauling bulk milk. He later operated his own milk hauling business. Tom spent most of his working life as a salesperson in the food packaging industry. He was active in St. Jerome Catholic Church and School as well as a Board member for the local St. Vincent De Paul for many years. Tom loved sports, whether playing slo-pitch softball or watching his children participate. He was a member of the Columbus Country Club and enjoyed hunting and fishing in the northwoods with his buddies. He is survived by his wife Kathryn Cullen of Columbus; three children Michael Cullen of Sun Prairie, Teresa Nelson of Mineral Point and Joseph (Kathleen Ladwig) Cullen of Plantation, Fla.; two sisters-in-law Kathleen Cullen of Deforest and Helen Rose of Columbus; two brothers-in-law Gerald (Kathleen) Andler of Columbus, John (Susan) Andler of Beaver Dam; nephew Kevin Cullen of Lodi and many other relatives and friends. Tom was preceded in death by his parents; one brother James Cullen; father and mother-in-law Otto and Margaret Andler; son-in-law Larry E. Nelson. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., with visitation beginning at 9:00 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at ST. JEROME CATHOLIC CHURCH in Columbus. Rev. Garrett Kau will officiate. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.., on Friday, Febm. 21, at St. Jerome Church. Interment will be in St. Columbkille Catholic Cemetery in the town of Elba. A special thanks to Dr. Kraus and Sharon, as well as Jodi and her colleagues at Generations Hospice. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed in Tom's name to St. Jerome Endowment Fund, Prairie Ridge Health Foundation or Columbus St. Vincent de Paul.