Thomas E. Hartwig, 94, Mayville

MAYVILLE - Thomas E. Hartwig, age 94, of Mayville passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020, at Prairie Ridge Assisted Living in apple trees. He was known for his generosity, always being there to lend a helping hand, and his humor. Tom attended St. Paul Lutheran Church in Mayville. He was also a member of the Mayville American Legion Post #69 and the Mayville VFW.

Tom is survived by his wife of 71 years- Verona of Mayville. His children- Ken (Laurie) Hartwig of Pinedale, WY., Sue Weinberger of Knowles, and David (Kathy) Hartwig of Montello. His grandchildren- Garrett (Emily) Hartwig, Derrick (Jenny) Weinberger, Tom Weinberger, Tammy (Andrew) Severtson, and Julie Hartwig. His great-grandchildren- Weston, Marley, Holden, Maeve, Vivian, Elle, Ava, Will, and Emma. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Mayville with his wife and family by his side.

Thomas was born the son of Rudolph 'Rudy' and Louise (Sauerherring) Hartwig on December 17, 1925,, in Fond du Lac. Tom was a 1943 graduate of Mayville High School. Tom proudly served his country in the US Air Force during WWII where he was a tail gunner on a B-17 bomber. He was united in marriage to Verona Luedtke on September 11, 1948, in Mayville. In between hunting seasons, Tom worked for and retired from the Mayville Post Office. Earlier in his life, Tom loved playing baseball and was inducted in the Rock River League Hall of Fame and was also voted as the best shortstop in the league. Tom was an avid outdoorsman and loved to be out in nature while hunting and fishing and tending to his