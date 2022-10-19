Thomas Edward Leahy

Feb. 16, 1929—Oct. 9, 2022

PEARLAND, TX—Thomas E “Tom” Leahy passed into the hands of his creator and redeemer on October 9, 2022 following a short illness at the age of 93. Born on February 16, 1929, in Milwaukee, WI.

Tom is survived by one son Travis Leahy. Tom was married consecutively to Jean A. Henriksen and to the late Vicki D. Stubblefield. Tom graduated from high school in the Class of 1946 in Baraboo, WI, earned his BBA Degree from the University of Wisconsin, Madison, and was commissioned a 2nd Lt., Infantry, in the USAR.

After re-locating to Houston, TX, where he joined Texas’ oldest native investment firm, Underwood, Neuhaus & Co., Inc., as an Investment Advisor.

Tom was called to active duty and transferred to the Finance Corps. Tom then graduated from the U.S. Army Finance School and from the Instructor Training Course, Adjutant General School, was assigned to the Finance School and then taught Management Engineering Statistical Quality Control and Military Comptrollership to officers from the rank of Major thru full Colonel for the balance of his tour of duty during the Korean Conflict.

Following his Army service, Tom returned to Underwood, Neuhaus & Co. in Houston and later attended the Investment Banking Course at the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania. Tom was later made a Vice President of Underwood, Neuhaus & Co. and, later, a Senior Vice President and part Owner of the firm. Tom also did graduate work at the University of Houston.

Tom retired and moved to Country Place in Pearland, TX, Aug. 31, 1989, following forty years of service with the firm. He retired April 1, 1990, and began extensive traveling in his motor home with his beloved “Schatzi”, his Miniature Schnauzer, subsequently traveling to all forty eight contiguous states and much of Canada. Tom enjoyed golf and was an avid hunter and both fish and salt water fisherman throughout most of his life.

Tom wishes to thank his loyal and long time dear friend, Marie Harris, for her thoughtfulness, consideration and demonstrated concern for his health and welfare over a period of seven years.

Tom’s remains will be interred at Walnut Hill Cemetery, high atop the North Bluff, in Baraboo, WI.