Sept. 26, 1950 – March 25, 2022

Baraboo, WI.—Thomas G. Heath, age 71, died peacefully at home on Friday, March 25, 2022. Tom was born and raised in Baraboo, WI and graduated from Baraboo High School in 1969. He married Josephine Hayes on August 26, 1972 and they were blessed with three children, Abe, Matthew and Christa.

Tom was a hard worker often working more than one job in his younger years. Tom’s working career included employment at Badger Army Ammunition Plant, Sysco and Baraboo Equipment to name a few.

Tom was very proud of the fact that he held a Pope and Young State record for many years for a 14 point buck he shot in 1968 with a bow and arrow. Tom enjoyed being a Hunter Safety Instructor for many years. Some of his favorite times included hunting “at the cabin”, Elk hunting trips to Colorado fishing and camping trips with his family and friends.

In 1993, Tom became sick and spent three months in the hospital waiting for a donor heart. On Labor Day weekend, he received his new heart. He was very proud of the fact that he was one of the longest living heart transplant recipients in the United States—28 years! He was meticulous about taking his medications, often 40+ pills per day.

After his transplant, he was not able to work as physically hard, however, he enjoyed going on gambling weekends, especially with his good friends Mike and Nancy Bisch. He enjoyed banquets and fundraisers for many organizations and often came home a winner at any event he attended. Tom was always up for a game of Euchre or Cribbage, even better if it was for a wager! He was fortunate to participate in a disabled hunt in Wyoming and bagged a mule deer and antelope.

Tom was a member of the Baraboo Elks Lodge No. 688 and a long term member of the North Freedom Rod and Gun Club. As an avid sportsman, he supported Ducks Unlimited, Pheasants Forever, Whitetails Unlimited and Outdoor Adventures.

Survivors include Jo, his loving wife of 49 years; Abe (Cate) Heath, Matthew Heath and Christa (Josh) Norwalk. Tom enjoyed visiting with friends and family especially his grandchildren: Elizabeth (Troy) Leatherberry and girls, Bentlee and Faith, Cody (Nicole) Heath and girls, Aleeah and Maylee, Logan (Brooke) Heath and son, River, and Easton Norwalk. You would often find them together sharing his hobbies of sorting coins, reloading shells, woodworking or viewing his many collections.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents, George and Dorothy Heath; granddaughter, Ava Norwalk; mother-in-law, Dianne Hayes; father-in-law, Gerald Hayes; brothers-in-law: Patrick Hayes and Bill Hayes.

May the trail rise up to meet you.

May the breeze be always in your face.

And may the sun shine warm upon your back.

May the evening frost form softly on your tent,

and may your campfire burn brightly until we meet again.

May God hold you in the palm of his hand.

Good Hunting my friend. Amen

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon on Friday, April 1, 2022, at Baldwin Funeral Services, 520 East St, Baraboo, with Fr. Jay Poster officiating. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the above listed organizations that Tom was a member.